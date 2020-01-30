Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

