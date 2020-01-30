Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

