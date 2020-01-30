Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $216.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

