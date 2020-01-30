Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.