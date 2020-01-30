Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $351.66 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $238.87 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.