Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.13 and a 200-day moving average of $271.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.74 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

