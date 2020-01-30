Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 1,290 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Msci by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.78.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $282.28 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

