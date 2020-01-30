Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,328 shares of company stock worth $65,071,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

