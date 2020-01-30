Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.