Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

