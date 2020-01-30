iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $118.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.86 and a 1-year high of $118.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

