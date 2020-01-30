Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 80.0% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $143.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

