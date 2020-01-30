Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 520 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.