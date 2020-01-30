Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc makes up 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.