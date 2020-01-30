SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $372.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

