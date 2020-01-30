Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 625 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

