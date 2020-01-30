Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,885,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

