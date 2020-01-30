Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 3.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 625 Shares of Amgen, Inc.
Humana Inc Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA
Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Position Raised by Bfsg LLC
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
