Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 3.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

