Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,956,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $46.82 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26.

