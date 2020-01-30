Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.