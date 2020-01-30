C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $73.41 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

