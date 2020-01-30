Bfsg LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

