Bfsg LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.