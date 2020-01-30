Bfsg LLC Purchases 18,805 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

