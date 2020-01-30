Bfsg LLC Sells 815 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.