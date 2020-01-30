Bfsg LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

