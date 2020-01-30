Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 490.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after acquiring an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

