Bfsg LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.