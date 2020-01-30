Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $84.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.