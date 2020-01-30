Bfsg LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 211,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000. Marvell Technology Group makes up 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.52.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

