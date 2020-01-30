CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

