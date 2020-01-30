Bfsg LLC Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.