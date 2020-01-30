Bfsg LLC Sells 907 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

