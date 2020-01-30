Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.37 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report