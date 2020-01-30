Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.37 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

