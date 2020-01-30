NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $245.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $259.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

