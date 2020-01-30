Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Total in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report