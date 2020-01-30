Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Total in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

