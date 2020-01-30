Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 380.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,197,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $207.96 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $151.84 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.