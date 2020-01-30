Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

