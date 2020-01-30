Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 115,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 392,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,713 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 59,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

NUV stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

