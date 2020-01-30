Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $282.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

