Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,435,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

