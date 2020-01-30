Bfsg LLC Sells 340 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

