Bfsg LLC Sells 340 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
Medtronic PLC Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
NVIDIA Co. Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Bfsg LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Total SA
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Accenture Plc Stake Raised by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
Bfsg LLC Sells 11,280 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report