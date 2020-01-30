Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $261.60 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

