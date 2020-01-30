Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

