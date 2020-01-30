8,166 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 294,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,172,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $43,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $41,592,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

