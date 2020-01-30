Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 752 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after buying an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $142,570,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.