Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Lessened by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $198,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

HON stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.94 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

