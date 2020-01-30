Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Nomura lowered their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.