Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

NFLX stock opened at $343.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

