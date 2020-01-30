Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $196.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.